Police: Suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead

Residents of a Saskatchewan town were told to remain indoors following a fatal shooting Friday morning.

People living in Langham were instructed to shelter in place as RCMP searched for a potentially armed suspect following the shooting.

According to an emergency notification sent around 7:40 a.m., the search for a male suspect was believed to be armed.

The alert came as many in the town were about to begin their morning commute to Saskatoon, located roughly 30 kilometres southeast of the community.

In a second alert sent just after 9 a.m., RCMP said officers responded to the shooting early in the morning. One person was confirmed dead following the incident, the alert said.

The updated alert said police were searching for Justin Heimbecker. According to the alert, he was last seen on foot and it was not known whether he had access to a vehicle.

Langham residents were told to seek shelter or shelter in place and to close and lock doors and windows. Drivers in the area were told not to pick up hitchhikers.

According to a social media post by Corman Park Police Service, which serves the area surrounding Saskatoon, Heimbecker had been located around 11:40 a.m.

"There is no longer a threat to the public," the post said.

In a news release sent around 12:15 p.m., RCMP said the shelter-in-place order had been lifted.

Shortly after 1 p.m., in an update sent to news media, RCMP said a male had been found dead inside a home in the town that had been on fire earlier in the day.

Police believe the dead male to be Heimbecker but have not fully confirmed his identity.

The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating.

A heavy police presence was seen in the community during the search for Heimbecker.

Just before 11:30 a.m., a plane could be seen circling in the air above the town, conducting an apparent aerial search.

The alerts said Heimbecker should not be approached and that anyone who believed they had seen him should call 911.

Residents were advised to avoid disclosing police locations.

Langham mayor Gary Epp spoke to CTV News by phone Friday morning during the lockdown, calling the shooting an "unfortunate incident" and offering his condolences to those affected.

Like others living in the town, he said there was little information available outside of the details provided in the two dangerous person alerts that were sent to mobile phone users in the area.

"I just hope everyone stays indoors and stays safe," he said.

According to accounts on social media, anyone entering the town was stopped by police. Once cleared by the officers, residents were instructed to head directly home and remain indoors.

--This is a developing news story. More details to come..