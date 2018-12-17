

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police used a Taser on a 37-year-old man Friday who they later discovered was under the influence of methamphetamine.

At 4:45 p.m., officers walking the beat at 21st Street and 1st Avenue witnessed a man being chased by a second man, who was armed with a knife.

The officers intervened and ordered the man to drop the knife, at which time he turned and began advancing toward police. He was showing signs of agitation and aggression while still holding the knife.

One of the officers deployed their Taser but it was not effective. However, the man did drop the knife and was taken into custody, police say.

He now faces charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, assault with a weapon and breach of court conditions, police said in a news release.

The incident will be reviewed in accordance with policy, police say.