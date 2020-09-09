SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police took one person into custody following a tense situation in the city’s north industrial area Wednesday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Police Service’s emergency response team along with other officers were called to the Salvation Army thrift Store on 42A Street East at around 3:30 p.m., after reports of an incident involving a suspect that may have been armed with a gun.

Nearby streets were closed as the situation unfolded and traffic was re-routed. Police on scene took one person into custody and a gun was seized.

No charges have been laid at this time.