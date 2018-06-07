

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police showcased drugs and money seized from what officers call one of the largest drug busts the force has seen.

Police seized more than 21,000 grams of methamphetamine, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills and $412,000 on May 31 in an apartment in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South and a house in the 600 block of Gillies Way.

“This is significant, I would expect there to be some impacts,” Dale Solie, an inspector for the Saskatoon Police Service, said.

“Public safety is our main goal and we know that by taking these drugs off the street, we’ve increased the level of public safety.”

The drug bust started as a vehicle stop in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South. Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Saskatoon and a 33-year-old man from Calgary, and later executed search warrants in the apartment and house. Police arrested an additional three people from the Gillies Way home – including a 62-year-old man, 60-year-old woman and 33-year-old man.

The five people are facing cocaine trafficking charges and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The 30-year-old man from Saskatoon is additionally charged with: three counts of trafficking, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of heroin and possession of over 3 kilograms of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

In total, police seized: