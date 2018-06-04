

Five people have been arrested and a large quantity of drugs has been seized after an investigation by the Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Team.

Police began investigating fentanyl trafficking back in April. On May 31, police stopped a vehicle on the 100 block of Third Avenue South after they saw behaviour that they say is consistent with drug trafficking. Two men, ages 30 and 33 were arrested during the traffic stop.

As a result of the two arrests, police executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 100 block of Third Avenue South and a house on the 600 block of Gillies Way. Two men, ages 62 and 33 and a 60-year-old woman were arrested at the house on Gillies Way.

Police seized more than $400,000 in cash, 4,400 fentanyl pills, 21 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 2,400 grams of powdered cocaine and significant amounts of crack cocaine, hash, marijuana and heroin. Police also seized a cocaine press and two vehicles.

Five people are facing drug related and possession of proceeds of crime charges.