

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Police Service have confiscated several weapons following a disturbance complaint early Sunday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m. police were sent to an apartment building in the 100 block of Ave. U North. The caller said they suspected that weapons may be involved, but no shots had been fired. Police attended and gained control of the situation.

Officers seized a sawed off .22 calibre rifle, several pellet gun type pistols, a number of knives, swords, and ammunition. A 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and face a number of weapons related charges.