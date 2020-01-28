SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police and RCMP have charged three people with gun and drug offences after executing a search warrant at a home in the 100 Block of 29th Street East last week.

Police found various amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone capsules, diazepam pills, Gabapentin pills, psilocybin, cutting agent and a functioning scale, according to a news release.

They also found a loaded gun, Taser, cell phones and ammunition.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, and a 22-year-old woman are facing charges.