

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police have seized a large quantity of marijuana from a business in the City Park neighbourhood after a break-in.

Police were called to the business, Canna-World on the 600 block of Third Avenue North, around 10 a.m. on Tuesday after a report of a forced entry and an alarm at the building.

When they arrived, they found raw cannabis. Health Canada confirmed that the business does not have a valid sales licence for cannabis, so police obtained a warrant to search the premises.

After executing the warrant, police seized three pounds of raw cannabis, $400 in cash and 300 cannabis-based derivatives.

Saskatoon police are reminding citizens that sales of cannabis or cannabis-based products through a store-front are illegal in Canada.