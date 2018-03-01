Police seize marijuana from pot shop after break-in
Saskatoon police seized a large quantity of marijuana from Canna-World, on the 600 block of Third Avenue North, after a break-in this week. (Jim Barnsley/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 10:21AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, March 1, 2018 11:22AM CST
Saskatoon police have seized a large quantity of marijuana from a business in the City Park neighbourhood after a break-in.
Police were called to the business, Canna-World on the 600 block of Third Avenue North, around 10 a.m. on Tuesday after a report of a forced entry and an alarm at the building.
When they arrived, they found raw cannabis. Health Canada confirmed that the business does not have a valid sales licence for cannabis, so police obtained a warrant to search the premises.
After executing the warrant, police seized three pounds of raw cannabis, $400 in cash and 300 cannabis-based derivatives.
Saskatoon police are reminding citizens that sales of cannabis or cannabis-based products through a store-front are illegal in Canada.
