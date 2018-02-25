Six people are facing multiple weapon and drug related charges, after two search warrants were executed in Saskatoon on Friday.

One of the search warrants was executed in the 600 block of Duchess Street and the other in the 100 block of Meadows Boulevard.

Police seized a loaded .22 semi-automatic rifle, a loaded 9mm handgun, a can of bear spray, over 5.5 pounds of cannabis marijuana and more than $14,000.

Two 19-year-old men, three 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy have been charged. Charges laid in this investigation include trafficking in a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and proceeds of crime.

All six charged will appear before a justice of the peace on Friday.