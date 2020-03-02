SASKATOON -- A 30-year-old man faces multiple weapons charges after Prince Albert Police and Creighton RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the community on Feb. 28.

According to a news release, police seized:

13 non-restricted guns

Two prohibited guns

Several hundred rounds of ammunition

Two explosive detonator cords

One Taser

Three prohibited knives

One homemade silencer

Electronic devices, including a computer and two cell phones

Jacob Christianson was arrested and charged with: unauthorized importation of a prohibited device, possession of prohibited firearms, possession of prohibited weapons, possession of a prohibited firearm with accessible ammunition and careless storage of a firearm.

Christianson is set to appear in Creighton Provincial Court on April 14.