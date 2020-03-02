Police seize detonator cords, guns, homemade silencer from Sask. home
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 1:18PM CST
SASKATOON -- A 30-year-old man faces multiple weapons charges after Prince Albert Police and Creighton RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the community on Feb. 28.
According to a news release, police seized:
- 13 non-restricted guns
- Two prohibited guns
- Several hundred rounds of ammunition
- Two explosive detonator cords
- One Taser
- Three prohibited knives
- One homemade silencer
- Electronic devices, including a computer and two cell phones
Jacob Christianson was arrested and charged with: unauthorized importation of a prohibited device, possession of prohibited firearms, possession of prohibited weapons, possession of a prohibited firearm with accessible ammunition and careless storage of a firearm.
Christianson is set to appear in Creighton Provincial Court on April 14.