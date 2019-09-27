SASKATOON - Six people have been charged with drug trafficking after an investigation by police.

Officers on Thursday observed apparent drug deals at a home in the 400 block of Cockburn Crescent between an occupant of the home and the driver of black Ford Taurus, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service.

Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle as it left the address, however as an officer approached the vehicle, the driver fled, striking the officer’s hand with the vehicle, police said.

A short time later another police officer observed the vehicle and stopped it on 11th Street by Highway 11.

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody without further incident. A search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of bear spray, a knife and 0.5 grams of crack cocaine, police said.

He faces charges including possession of a controlled substance and failing to stop for police.

The officer did not sustain any serious injuries.

Police searched the home and arrested five men and one woman without incident, seizing 66.7 grams of crack cocaine, 59.7 grams of cocaine, and $5,765 in cash, police said.

All six face trafficking charges.