A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after around 30 grams of illegal drugs were seized during a search of a Kindersley residence.

The RCMP Crime Reduction team used a search warrant to enter the residence around 1 a.m. on Friday and arrested three people on scene. Upon search of the residence, officers found 27 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

33 year old Shawn Finlay and 19 year old Brooke Gassner have been charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Finlay was remanded into custody and will appear in Provincial Court on June 4, and Gassner was released to appear in Provincial Court in Kindersley on July 16.

The third person arrested at the residence has been released without charge.