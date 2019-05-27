

CTV Saskatoon





Five people are facing about 40 charges following a Saskatoon police investigation into crystal meth trafficking.

Police say search warrants were executed at a storage facility in the 800 block of 45th Street West, an acreage southwest of Saskatoon, a home in the 1400 block of Alexandra Avenue and a home in the 300 block of Sylvian Crescent on May 23.

This resulted in the seizure of more than 10 kilograms of crystal meth, 14 mobile phones, about $2,000 in cash, rifles, a handgun, a crossbow and drug paraphernalia.