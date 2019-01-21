

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are looking for three suspects in connection with an assault early Monday morning.

Just after midnight police were called to the parking lot of a bar in the 300 block Fairlight Drive where a 28-year-old man reported being assaulted by another man and two women.

The victim was kicked and beaten with brass knuckles, police said in a news release. The male suspect then retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and threatened the victim before driving away with the two women. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect is described as being 20 to 30 years of age, five-foot-six to five-foot-seven in height, slim, with a brush cut.

One woman is described as 40 to 50 years old, short and heavy set. The second is described as about 30 years of age with her hair in a bun and wearing a sweater and jeans.