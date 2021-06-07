Advertisement
Police seek suspects after shots fired at Saskatoon pub
Published Monday, June 7, 2021 6:47PM CST
Police believe the North Mile Restaurant and Pub on Northumberland Avenue was shot around 4 am. Sunday.
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say they are searching for suspects and tips after shots were fired at a business over the weekend.
Police located eight bullet holes in the building, according to a news release.
The investigation is ongoing.