Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a 30-year-old man believed to be in a vulnerable sate.

Shayn Romaniuk was last seen Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. at the end of Adilman Drive.

His family is concerned, police say.

He is described as six-foot-two, around 200 pounds with a shaved head and several tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue suit, sunglasses and was carrying two bags and a floatation device.

The Saskatoon Fire Department spent part of the afternoon trying to find him with its rescue boat.