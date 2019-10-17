SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating an alleged incident where a man tried to pull a 14-year-old girl into a back alley.

On Oct.9 around 2 a.m. the girl was in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Avenue M South when she was approached by an unknown man, police said in a news release.

Police say the man tried to forcibly remove her from the yard and into the lane behind the home.

The girl was able to get away from the man and she was not physically harmed, police say.

After conducting interviews and seeking information from residents in the area, investigators are asking for any information the public may have.

Police say the suspect is described as white, six feet tall, and around 30-years-old with blond hair and a “chubby” build.

He was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweat pants and running shoes. He may have a piercing on the side of his nose with a red stud. He may also have a tattoo on his left lower leg, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477