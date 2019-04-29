

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl.

Brianna Higheagle was last seen at 8 a.m. Monday at 25th Street and 2nd Avenue, when she ran from the vehicle she was in on the way to school. Authorities are concerned about her safety due to her vulnerable state, police say.

She is five feet tall, 90 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black sweater and grey high-top running shoes.