Saskatoon police are asking for help identifying the people responsible for a break and enter and assault earlier this month.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Feb. 7 four males wearing masks and a female illegally entered an apartment in the 100 block of Reindeer Road and assaulted one of the two occupants, police said in a news release.

Police said the suspects stole cash and hydromorphone pills. Three of the suspects are believed to have been carrying firearms. They all fled in what is believed to have been a dark-coloured Nissan Frontier.

The victim of the assault was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.