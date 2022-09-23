Police searching for woman missing from healing lodge

SASKATOON -

Police are searching for a woman who has gone missing from a healing lodge southeast of Maple Creek.

Correctional Service of Canada says Anna Rose Cook was not accounted for during a 1:15 pm count on Friday at Okimaw Ohci healing lodge, which is a multi-level security facility.

A warrant for her arrest has been issued.

Rose is serving a sentence for two years for a number of charges including fleeing from police, theft and property crimes.

Anna Rose Cook is 30 years old, and described as five feet, six inches tall, weighing 123 pounds. She has a scar on her right eye, and the word “lindgrin” tattooed on her lower right leg.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.