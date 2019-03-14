

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a business in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive late Wednesday evening.

Just before 11:30 p.m. the suspects entered the business armed with a sawed-off rifle. They got away with some cash, and fled in an unknown vehicle.

The first suspect is described as being about 15-years-old. He was wearing light pants, black shoes, a dark jacket with fur on the hood, and he had his face covered.

The second suspect is also described as being approximately 15-years-old. He was also wearing a dark jacket with fur on the hood, a dark hat with a Toronto Raptors logo, black pants and black shoes with white soles. He too had his face covered.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.