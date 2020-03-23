SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery.

Just before 2:30 Monday morning, police were called to the 2200 block of 22nd street west. A man and a woman had approached an employee inside the business, and the man took out a gun and proceeded to fill a bag with various items. Both fled on foot.

A K9 unit was deployed, but they were unable to locate either suspect.

The man is described as standing 5’6” with scars or pock marks on his face, an earring in his right ear, and wearing a black hat, black hoodie with 'Hustle Gang' in white on the front, blue jeans, a black backpack and black sunglasses.

The woman is described as 5’3” and wearing a black three-quarter length coat, with a leopard print scarf on her head, a green toque and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police or Crimestoppers.