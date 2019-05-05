Police searching for two suspects following armed robbery
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, May 5, 2019 10:40AM CST
Police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery on Saturday night.
Officers were called to a business in the 500 block of 33 St. West around 11:00 p.m., after a large cash register was stolen, according to police.
The two male suspects, believed to be in their mid-teens to early twenties, were wearing red bandanas and black hoodies. They fled on foot.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.