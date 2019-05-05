

CTV Saskatoon





Police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a business in the 500 block of 33 St. West around 11:00 p.m., after a large cash register was stolen, according to police.

The two male suspects, believed to be in their mid-teens to early twenties, were wearing red bandanas and black hoodies. They fled on foot.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.