RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a pick-up truck they say could be responsible for causing a head-on collision on a highway, just after noon on Saturday.

RCMP say they were called to the scene of a crash between two pick-up trucks on Highway 55 near the Village of Canwood, west of Prince Albert.

Police say the drivers of each vehicle we’re taken to hospital for minor injuries.

After investigating, police found a third vehicle was involved in the crash. It is described as a blue Ford F-150. The driver of the truck is alleged to have caused the crash by clipping the mirror of one of the other trucks headed in the opposite direction.

Police say the blue Ford F-150 continued heading northwest on the highway and did not stop.

The vehicle will have damage to the mirror on the driver’s side. RCMP say have yet to identify the driver and determine the events surrounding both incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.