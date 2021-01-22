SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing Thursday evening.

Just before 9 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Avenue V South. They arrived to find a 29-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The suspect is described as 13 to 15 years old and was wearing all black clothing. Police say the victim and suspect are not known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.