

CTV Saskatoon





Police are searching for suspects following two robberies that occurred within 25 minutes of each other.

According to police, two men entered a business on the 400 blk of Ledingham Way and demanded pharmaceutical products around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The men were given the products by the staff and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects are described as wearing orange construction type overalls with an X on the back.

Later, around 12:00 p.m. two men wearing similar construction overalls with an X on the back entered a business in the 200 blk of Primrose Dr. and demanded pharmaceutical products. Again, the suspects were given the products and fled the scene in a black SUV.

Anyone with information about these robberies is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service of Crime Stoppers.