Saskatoon police are on the lookout for three individuals following a robbery Monday evening.

At 8:30 p.m. the individuals entered a business in the 3000 block of Diefenbaker Drive and demanded money, while showing a knife. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The first suspect was female, wearing a black jacket and grey pants.

The second suspect was male, standing approximately 5’11 and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket with brown fur around the hood, blue jeans, and a Chicago Bulls hat.

The third suspect was a 5’10 male weighing approximately 170 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, black Adidas pants and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.