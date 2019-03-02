

CTV Saskatoon





Police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery early on Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 3000 block of Diefenbaker Dr. around 2 a.m after two men wearing dark clothing went into the business armed with a knife and firearm.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived.

Anyone with information on this robbery is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers.