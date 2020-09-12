Advertisement
Police searching for suspect in Friday night stabbing
Published Saturday, September 12, 2020 3:22PM CST
SASKATOON -- Two people were injured in a stabbing on Friday night.
The Saskatoon Police Service said the two people sustained minor injuries in an incident around 11:39 p.m., in the 200 block of Avenue I North.
The male suspect fled on foot, described as wearing jeans and shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.