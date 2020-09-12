SASKATOON -- Two people were injured in a stabbing on Friday night.

The Saskatoon Police Service said the two people sustained minor injuries in an incident around 11:39 p.m., in the 200 block of Avenue I North.

The male suspect fled on foot, described as wearing jeans and shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.