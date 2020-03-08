SASKATOON -- Police are on the lookout for a suspect after a woman was stabbed on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 300 block of 2 Ave. S around 8:50 p.m., and found a 22-year-old woman suffering from a non-life threatening cut to her ear. She was taken to hospital.

The suspect, a 21-year-old woman known to police, left the scene before officers arrived.

Police are still searching for the woman facing several weapons charges, but will not release her name at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.