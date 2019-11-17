

CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was robbed in front of a business in the 1400 block of 22 St. W. on Saturday evening.

Police say the woman was approached in the parking lot by another woman who demanded a cigarette. When the victim refused, the suspect assaulted her and took her purse and cellphone, and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a 20 to 25 year old woman, 5-5 tall with a slim build, wearing a black jacket, black pants and black boots, with long black hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.