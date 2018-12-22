

CTV Saskatoon





Police are looking for a man and woman from Ahtahkakoop First Nations who have not been heard from in over a week.

Shellbrook RCMP says that Roland Sasakamoose and Brenda Johnstone last spoke to family on Friday December 14, before leaving to travel to Regina. It is believed that they are travelling together in an older model light blue four door car.

Family confirmed to police that they are not at home and it looks like no one has been home in some time.

The pair is believed to have last been in the Regina area.

Anyone with information about the location of Sasakamoose or Johnstone are being asked to contact Shellbrook RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.