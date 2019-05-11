

CTV Saskatoon





Police are asking for assistance in finding a 66-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

Gerald Golla was last seen in the 100 block of 31 St. West around 4:30 p.m., and police and friends are concerned for his well-being.

Golla is described as 5-6 and 120 lbs, and is unshaven with grey balding hair. He was wearing a dark jacket with blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Golla’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service.