SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police are requesting the public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old Lakisha Bear. She was last seen at her home in the 600 block of Hopkins Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Bear is Indigenous, stands 5’10” and weighs 304 pounds. She has dark, shoulder-length hair with highlights in the back. She has brown eyes, a nose piercing, and has scars on her left hand and arm.

She was last seen wearing a white Champion hoodie with a black and white sweater underneath, ripped light blue Levi jeans, and yellow Vans shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.