A 37-year-old man is being treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted and having his vehicle stolen, Saskatoon police say.

Around 10:40 p.m. Thursday police were called to an alley in the 100 block of Avenue T South where the victim was found, suffering from his injuries.

Officers determined that the man had been in his 2012 black Chevrolet Impala when he got into a fight with a male passenger. The victim was assaulted by the passenger before having his keys and vehicle stolen, police say.

The male suspect is described as white, 20 to 30 years old, with short hair, possibly shaved on the sides.

He was wearing a light coloured sweater with dark pants and dark shoes with white soles and light coloured laces.

He may go by the name "Jamie” police say.