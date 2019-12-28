SASKATOON -- Police are searching for two suspects after a gun was fired inside a North Battleford residence during a robbery Friday evening.

RCMP responded to the residence on Dunning Cres. around 9 p.m., after a complaint of a break and enter. Two suspects fled on foot and were tracked two blocks away, but police were unable to find them.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The Battlefords Forensic Identification Section is assisting in the investigation, and will be assessing a number of items recovered from the suspects. Battlefords Municipal GIS is continuing with this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP at 36-446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).