Police are looking for two men after a shooting early Sunday morning.

At about 2:15 a.m., police were called to a business on the 1500 block of Idylwyld Drive north, after several people reported hearing a gunshot.

No one was injured, but police are now searching for two men they believe could be involved.

The first suspect is described at 6 ft. tall with a slim build wearing black sweat pants with a red stripe, a two-tone red and black jacket and runners.

The second man is about 5 ft. 6 with a light colour ball cap, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and tan work boots. He's between the ages of 18 and 22.

Police say the two were last seen heading north on Avenue B.