

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are in search of two men after a business was robbed Sunday morning.

Police were called to a business in the 900 block of Spadina CresentEast just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The suspects,one wielding a sawed-off long barreled gun and the other a hatchet, made off with the cash register and a bottle of liquor.

A police dog tried to track the men, but they got away and police have not made any arrests.

There were no injuries.

The first man is approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a grey hoodie with NYC on the back in white, a black hat, black gloves, jeans, tan shoes and a mask. He was carrying a blue Adidas bag with bright orange straps.

The second suspect, alsoapproximately 6 feet tall,was wearing a black jacket over a maroon hoodie, jeans, black gloves, a mask and sunglasses. He was carrying a black or blue backpack with red on the front and red zippers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.