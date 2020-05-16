SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect after a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the College Park neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the scene at 3:55 p.m. where they located the man who was suffering from an injury to the back.

The man was then transported to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police are currently looking for a 22-year-old male suspect who is believed to be known to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police or Crimestoppers.