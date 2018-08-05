

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Police Service attended the scene of an armed robbery after reports of a man producing a knife at an establishment on Central Ave. Sunday afternoon.

The suspect is described to be wearing a face covering and a grey jacket. Witnesses to the robbery claim the suspect left in a beige four door car, possibly a Toyota without a license plate. The vehicle has red lettered on the back windshield and the letters ‘U L’ written on the vehicles side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.