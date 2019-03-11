

CTV Saskatoon





On Friday, police were called to the 600 block of Confederation Drive where a 28-year-old woman reported that she had been in the parking lot there when she was approached by a male who tried to talk to her before becoming upset, pulling out a gun and shooting her, police say.

She was taken to hospital. The suspect is described as six-foot-three with green or blue eyes and two gold front teeth. He was dressed in a hoodie, pants and hat, all grey in colour.

Saskatoon police are also investigating separate shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to a report of an injured man at 20th Street and Avenue R.

The man, 23, was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound at St. Paul's Hospital.

He reported he had been walking in the area when he was shot by two men dressed in black clothing and went to the hospital for help, police say.