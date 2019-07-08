

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say they are now investigating the death of a 52-year-old woman Friday as a homicide.

Around 4:30 p.m. officers were responding to check on the welfare of a person in an apartment in the 200 block of Avenue V South and found the woman dead, police say.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Investigators do not believe this homicide is connected to another homicide on Friday, in which a 45-year-old man died in the 300 block of Avenue T South, police say.

This is Saskatoon's ninth homicide of 2019.