Police say traffic stop over a lack of mud flaps turned into a drug bust
Drugs and guns seized in a vehicle stop on Aug. 28. (Courtesy: Saskatchewan RCMP)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 3:51PM CST
Last Updated Friday, August 30, 2019 3:56PM CST
What began as a simple vehicle violation ended with two men each facing nearly a dozen charges, according to RCMP.
Officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 16 near Maidstone for failing to have proper mud flaps, RCMP said in a news release.
Officers found three kilograms of meth, half a kilogram of cocaine and three handguns, RCMP said.
Two men, ages 33 and 30, face drug trafficking and gun-related charges.
The two men are from Edmonton and made their first appearances in North Battleford Provincial Court, RCMP said.