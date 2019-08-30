

CTV Saskatoon





What began as a simple vehicle violation ended with two men each facing nearly a dozen charges, according to RCMP.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 16 near Maidstone for failing to have proper mud flaps, RCMP said in a news release.

Officers found three kilograms of meth, half a kilogram of cocaine and three handguns, RCMP said.

Two men, ages 33 and 30, face drug trafficking and gun-related charges.

The two men are from Edmonton and made their first appearances in North Battleford Provincial Court, RCMP said.