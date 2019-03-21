

CTV Saskatoon





Two Saskatoon men, ages 53 and 59, are facing several charges involving heroin, methamphetamine, and GHB trafficking.

According to police, the men were arrested Wednesday following an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Range Rover after investigators witnessed what appeared to be drug trafficking.

Police say the 53-year-old driver was found to be in possession of $7,500 in cash, 28 grams of methamphetamine and 2.9 grams of heroin and a 59-year-old man riding in the vehicle had more than $750 in cash.

In connection to the investigation searches were conducted at homes in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue North, where $1,000 cash was located, and a home on Clark Crescent where a loaded shotgun and ammunition was seized, along with 100 milliletres of GHB, a few grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police say.