

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say a 30-year-old man believed to be in a vulnerable sate has been located safe and sound.

Shayn Romaniuk was reported missing this morning and had not been seen since Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. at the end of Adilman Drive..

At the time he was reported missing, he was last seen wearing a navy blue suit, sunglasses and was carrying two bags and a floatation device.

The Saskatoon Fire Department spent part of the afternoon trying to find him with its rescue boat.