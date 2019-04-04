Police say man believed to be in vulnerable state has been located
The Saskatoon Fire Department spent part of the afternoon trying to find Shayn Romaniuk.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 5:52PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, April 4, 2019 10:42PM CST
Saskatoon police say a 30-year-old man believed to be in a vulnerable sate has been located safe and sound.
Shayn Romaniuk was reported missing this morning and had not been seen since Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. at the end of Adilman Drive..
At the time he was reported missing, he was last seen wearing a navy blue suit, sunglasses and was carrying two bags and a floatation device.
The Saskatoon Fire Department spent part of the afternoon trying to find him with its rescue boat.