Corman Park police have laid a charge under the Animal Protection Act against a horse owner who claimed his horses had been shot.

On Dec. 23, 2018 police received information that the remains of four horses were discovered on a property on Range Road 3063 the RM of Corman Park, police said in a news release.

The claim received attention from and social media early this year, police said. A Facebook post was shared 1,500 times and received more than 300 comments, CTV News found.

When officers attended, the horses were found in an advanced state of decay and no cause of death could be determined at that time, police said.

Their investigation did not support the claim that the horses died from gunshots.

Police partnered with the Animal Protection Service of Saskatchewan and subsequently seized partial remains from the horses for a laboratory analysis.

The analysis showed evidence of prolonged malnutrition, police said.

As a result of those findings and statements collected by police, Ronald Delver, 72, has been charged under the Animal Protection Act of causing an animal to be, or continue to be, in distress.

Delver is scheduled to make a first appearance in court in Saskatoon on March 27.

The penalty for a first offence under the Animal Protection Act is a fine of not more than $25,000 or imprisonment for not more than two years, or both.