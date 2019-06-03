Police say a child jumped out of a moving vehicle in an effort to escape after it was stolen late Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police say a man stole an SUV that was left running with a child inside in the 3300 block of 37th street west.

Police say the child inside became aware of what was happening, and jumped out of the moving vehicle shortly after it had been stolen. Police say the child was not injured.

The stolen SUV then headed north of the city towards Warman. Police say that’s when RCMP began following it.

Police say the vehicle continued towards Osler, where it turned around and began travelling back to Saskatoon.

Once it arrived at city limits, police say they used a tire deflation device to bring the vehicle to a stop in the 100 block of Marquis Drive.

The suspected then attempted to flee on foot into a parking lot where people were picking up groceries. Citizens began calling police to help lead officers to the male, where he was taken into custody.

Police are thankful for the help of local residents who helped apprehend the man.

Police say the incident is under investigation and charges are pending.