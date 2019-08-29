

CTV Saskatoon





Investigators believe a 50-year-old man found dead in a Saskatoon hotel, was not a victim of homicide.

Joseph Raymond Skillen was found dead at a hotel on Idylwyld Drive North on Aug. 25. At the time, police deemed Skillen’s death suspicious.

“An autopsy was completed yesterday and as a result, major crime investigators do not believe Mr. Skillen was the victim of homicide,” police wrote in a press release on Thursday.

Police say the investigation into his death will continue with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.