Police say 50-year-old man’s death not a homicide
Joseph Raymond Skillen died at a Saskatoon hotel on August 25, 2019.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 11:30AM CST
Investigators believe a 50-year-old man found dead in a Saskatoon hotel, was not a victim of homicide.
Joseph Raymond Skillen was found dead at a hotel on Idylwyld Drive North on Aug. 25. At the time, police deemed Skillen’s death suspicious.
“An autopsy was completed yesterday and as a result, major crime investigators do not believe Mr. Skillen was the victim of homicide,” police wrote in a press release on Thursday.
Police say the investigation into his death will continue with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.