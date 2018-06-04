

CTV Saskatoon





A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital after police used a Taser on him on Saturday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of McCormack Road after a report of a man with a knife who was trying to harm himself.

Police say the man became aggressive when they arrived, and they used the Taser before taking him into custody.

The use of the Taser will be reviewed in accordance with policy.