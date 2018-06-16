Police responding to person barricaded in residence
Police are currently responding to a person barricaded in a residence on the 100 block of Avenue I South.
They are requesting that motorists and pedestrians avoid the area and find different routes of travel until they resolve the situation. These traffic restrictions will be in effect until the incident is finished.